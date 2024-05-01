Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Set to transform the resort experience for families, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi has announced its plans for a brand-new Kids Palace – the ultimate haven for children aged between 10 months and 12 years.

The Kids Palace will offer a diverse range of activities centred around four key pillars: Sustainability, Culinary Delights, Arts and Creativity, and Wellbeing. The brand-new custom build spreads across three floors.

Daily and hourly passes will enable parents in Abu Dhabi to indulge in their own interests, whilst opening a whole new world of adventures for children. Families can also make the most of an exclusive membership, which seamlessly integrates imaginative play and exceptional hospitality.

Representing the pinnacle of family holidays, the Kids Palace builds on Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi’s existing kids programme. This includes dedicated services and experiences such as kids check-in, in-room teepees, bee-farm experiences, football training, movie nights, camel rides and themed kids camps.

With more details to be unveiled at a later date, families can look forward to endless entertainment and educational experiences once the Kids Palace opens this summer.

About Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Located on a pristine private beach, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is the epitome of luxury in Abu Dhabi, showcasing Arabian hospitality at its finest. Each of the resort’s 390 rooms and suites is furnished to the highest levels of comfort and has stunning views of the city, sea, and garden. Twelve dining venues serve a variety of cuisines created by world renowned chefs and the resort boasts lush gardens, a lavish 1,500-sqm spa, two temperature-controlled swimming pools, a kids’ club, and a private marina. With many of Abu Dhabi’s main attractions within a short distance, including superb shopping destinations and impressive cultural and heritage sites, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental provides guests with the perfect place to explore the beauty and charm of the UAE’s capital.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s

most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 38 hotels and 11 residences in 25 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture, and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.