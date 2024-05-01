Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), held a meeting with Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, to discuss enhancing cooperation and further growth. The meeting was attended by the senior management teams of both DEWA and Dubai Holding. The meeting focused on strengthening the joint framework and strategic partnership between the two organisations to support the vision and directives of the wise leadership and serve Dubai Holding projects.

Dubai Holding reviewed its projects for the next few years. A steering committee and a joint executive committee have been formed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of continuous and open communications and facilitate the mechanisms of the joint work framework. Regular meetings will be held between the two parties to review the progress of Dubai Holding projects and provide electricity and water services in an optimal and timely manner, in accordance with the highest international standards.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised that in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, DEWA continues to provide all the support to Dubai Holding projects according to the best international standards, to enhance Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.

Al Tayer pointed out that DEWA has a robust infrastructure including electricity production and water desalination capabilities as well as electricity and water networks, which can meet the electricity and water requirements of Dubai Holding projects on time.

DEWA has become a global benchmark in the efficiency and reliability of energy and water, providing its services according to the highest standards of reliability, efficiency and quality. It keeps pace with the increase in demand for energy and water by increasing the production capacity of electricity and desalinated water, in addition to raising the capacity of transmission and distribution networks to keep pace with the great expansion Dubai is witnessing. DEWA has set unprecedented global standards in the energy and water sectors and has come in the top position globally in more than 10 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in its areas of work, according to a study conducted last year by a specialised international consultant. DEWA has recorded the lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) worldwide of 1.06 minutes compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union. DEWA has also reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 2.0% and water network losses to 4.6%.

“Our cooperation with Dubai Holding reflects our shared commitment to promoting sustainability and economic and urban prosperity in Dubai. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to achieve a sustainable future that ensures the well-being of our society and protects our environment,” added Al Tayer.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding, said: "Dubai Holding's expanded portfolio, including Nakheel and Meydan, reflects our steadfast commitment to advance the economic and urban landscape in Dubai. As we continue to grow across various sectors, our collaboration with key authorities such as DEWA becomes paramount, synergising efforts to ensure the seamless provision of essential services to our residents and communities. This important partnership underlines our dedication to sustainable development, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global leader, where innovation and collaboration pave the way for a brighter future for all.”

Dubai Holding is a global investment company with a portfolio of businesses that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors. This partnership aims to benefit from the expertise and resources of both DEWA and Dubai Holding to advance sustainable development initiatives in line with Dubai's vision for a more sustainable future.