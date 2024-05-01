The 120MW Doornhoek Solar Photovoltaic Project was awarded to a consortium formed by AMEA Power and local partners under the Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:: AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the Middle East announced the successful signing of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with South African utility company, Eskom, for the 120MW Doornhoek Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project. The project was awarded through Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP). This landmark agreement marks AMEA Power’s strategic entry into the country’s vast and rapidly growing renewable energy market.



AMEA Power is the majority shareholder in the USD120 million Solar PV Project and has partnered with Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Consulting, wholly owned by African women. The project will receive debt funding from Standard Bank South Africa, whilst the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will provide equity funding for the local partners.



The PPA was signed by His Excellency Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, Mr. Segomoco M. Scheppers, Eskom Group Executive for Transmission, and Mr. Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power on April 30th, 2024, underscoring the commitment of all parties to advancing sustainable energy solutions in South Africa. Also in attandence during the signing ceremony, were His Excellency, Mahash Saeed Alhameli, the UAE Ambassador to South Africa, Sibongile Mduli, CEO of Ziyanda Energy and Lusani Madali, Managing Director of Dzimuzwo Energy.

Located near the town of Klerksdorp, in the North West province, the project will generate more than 325GWH of clean energy per year, power an estimated 97,000 households, and offset 330,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, once operational. The project will contribute significantly to South Africa’s goal of renewable energy accounting for 22% of the energy mix by 2030.

To further solidify its commitment to the South African market, AMEA Power opened an office in Johannesburg last year. This local office operates as the company’s regional hub, covering Southern Africa.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: " As part of South Africa's long-term strategy to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy stability, the Doornhoek Solar Project will play a pivotal role in the transition towards sustainable energy solutions. We are proud to be one of the first preferred bidders from Bid Window 6 to achieve this milestone. This project exemplifies AMEA Power’s commitment to driving positive environmental impact and fostering socio-economic development."

AMEA Power is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, leveraging its expertise and strategic partnerships to deliver clean, reliable energy solutions that benefit communities and the environment alike.

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline and 1,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long term commitment to the global energy transition.

