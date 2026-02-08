Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Noor bint Asem, Orange Jordan sponsored WorkWell Amman 2026, the first leadership conference in Jordan that focuses on the connection between wellness and organizational performance. The Jordan Chapter of the International Coaching Federation organized the conference in collaboration with Haya Cultural Center and Ithraa Center for Training.

The conference served as a national platform for executive leaders, human resource managers, professionals, and welfare experts who engaged in insightful, detailed discussions on streamlining work environments and building a more humane, flexible, and sustainable organizational culture. It also addressed key topics, including job burnout, organizational pressures, well-being safety, leadership styles and their impact on behavior and performance, and the role of coaching and human-centered leadership in enhancing productivity without fatigue.

Furthermore, the conference highlighted the various practical tools that are based on psychology and coaching, supporting individuals and organizations in improving focus, resilience, emotional regulation, and decision-making. This directly reflects on performance and long-term career sustainability, contributing to supporting the direction of the Kingdom towards a healthier and more effective workplace.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.