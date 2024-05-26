Innovation is crucial in driving transformation and enhancing customer experiences in today’s ever-evolving digital world. Ooredoo Qatar, a leading telecommunications provider, is at the forefront of this revolution, leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to redefine the way we connect and communicate.

Forward-thinking and with a strategic focus on integrating AI into its operations, Ooredoo Qatar has implemented over 10 AI use cases that are reshaping telecommunications services. These AI applications are not just about technology; they help to empower its customers, upgrade its network capabilities and foster innovation in the products and services they offer.

Ooredoo’s Service Operation Centre stands as a prime example of the company’s excellence in AI implementation. Recently honoured with the Network AI Award at the 2024 FutureNet MENA Awards, Ooredoo showcased its pioneering AI solution designed to optimise network performance. By harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, Ooredoo Qatar has transformed its fault detection and root cause analysis processes.

The AI use case focused on identifying critical issues, detecting irregularities, associating incidents with customer segments, applying automated analysis, and enabling advanced correlation between different abnormalities. This approach has led to a 30% reduction in the Meantime to Resolve (MTTR), showcasing the transformative impact of these technologies and ensuring seamless connectivity and exceptional service for its customers.

Ooredoo’s recent collaborations with hyperscalers have positioned the company as a strategic partner for businesses seeking innovative solutions. Through these partnerships, Ooredoo offers advanced capabilities and cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth and innovation in the industry.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, commented, “For us, AI is not just a new form of technology—it’s a transformative force that propels us towards a future of endless possibilities and unparalleled connectivity. As we harness the power of AI to enhance our customers’ experiences, drive innovation and shape the digital world and society for the better, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the responsible, ethical and sustainable use of all of our new advancements.”

As Ooredoo Qatar continues to expand the horizons of AI innovation and digital empowerment, the company remains dedicated to adding value to its customers. By offering personalised services tailored to individual needs, proactive issue resolution, innovative products and services, and a robust focus on data security and privacy, the company is actively contributing to the realisation of Qatar’s Vision 2030. Committed to building a more connected and empowered community, Ooredoo Qatar is pioneering AI integration in digital transformation, providing cutting-edge services that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

