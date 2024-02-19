Kuwait: In a firm commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting local athletes and sports, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, has proudly announced its sponsorship of the Junior Football Tournament held at the Army Officers Club in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense.

The Army’s Club Football tournament, tailored specifically for young football enthusiasts, provided an impactful platform for emerging athletes to showcase their skills and passion for the game.

This sponsorship marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Ooredoo Kuwait and the Ministry of Defense, reinforcing the shared values of both organizations. By supporting this football tournament, Ooredoo aims to contribute to the growth of local talent, nurturing and encouraging the next generation of athletes.

Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communication and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed the company's commitment to the initiative, stating, “Our partnership with the Ministry of Defense for the Football tournament dedicated to juniors is a testament to our commitment to fostering young talents in Kuwait. At Ooredoo, we recognize the role of sports in uniting people of different backgrounds and age groups, and we are proud to play a role in inspiring and developing the passion of emerging athletes."

In its commitment to community development and well-being, Ooredoo Kuwait recognizes the profound significance of sports in fostering unity and inspiring the youth. By actively participating in this initiative, the company seamlessly aligns with its core values of community engagement and steadfast support for local talent. Ooredoo aspires to further enrich the lives of Kuwaiti society by strategically strengthening the sports sector and diversifying its various activities. This dedication extends beyond sponsorship, aiming to play an integral role in the continuous enhancement of the Kuwaiti community through sustained support for sports.

-Ends-