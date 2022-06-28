Muscat: Oman Cables Industry SAOG (OCI), Oman’s leading manufacturers of industrial cables, participated in the OER Manufacturing Summit 2022 where the company received the OAE Manufacturing Excellence Award for Empowering Local Talent. The company has raised its Omanization rate to nearly 50% within the last year by introducing training and development programs designed to unlock the potential within the local workforce. The summit offered an ideal opportunity to share the company’s vision for supporting Oman Vision 2040 by implementing the world-leading innovative production technologies to enhance the nation’s competitiveness. Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables and Prysmian Group MEAT Region was present to underline the company’s commitment towards supporting Oman’s economic diversification by producing and offering the most advanced cable technology.

OCI is guided by a vision of ‘Empowerment, Innovation and Excellence’ which extends from its products and services to the opportunities available to its workforce. As part of the Prysmian Group, Oman Cables has access to the Prysmian Group Academy which comprises the Prysmian Business School, Prysmian Professional School and Prysmian Digital School where employees can complete training programs in partnership with international Business and Technical Schools with a special focus on strengthening individual skills.

Oman Cables Industry recently launched several educational initiatives to guarantee long-term sustainable growth of the company and its human capital. Development programs to upskill employees throughout the company have been designed to empower local talents in various roles. “STEM IT”, “SELL IT” is aimed at sales and “SUM IT” for controlling and finance.

Each program is delivered over three-to-five years with digital training, technical training and project experience, and offers exposure to workplace cultures in Italy, North America and the ASEAN region to enhance the learning experience. OCI also offers a mini MBA to equip mid and senior management with leadership skills to take their career to the next level, and a worldwide youth program – “Build The Future”- which has to date provided Omani employees with experience within Prysmian Group of Companies in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and the United Arab Emirates.

Cinzia Farisè, CEO at Oman Cables and Prysmian Group MEAT Region, said, “Oman is poised to enter a period of technological advancement within the manufacturing sector and expanding the Omani industry through innovation is firmly aligned with Oman Cables’ mission. Our approach to investing in and empowering employees to meet the growing demands is part of a localised effort to develop an Omani team equipped with the skills and experience required to lead change and achieve the strategic goals of the company and of the nation. This, our people award, underlines our commitment to Oman and national industries and positions Oman Cables as ready to build a sustainable future.”

“By working closely with the Ministry of Higher Education to implement meaningful plans and programs as part of our overarching strategy, we have created a workplace conducive to learning for our multicultural workplace which includes 13 different nationalities. OCI will continue to empower our employees to fulfil their potential and achieve their career goals contribute effectively to the Sultanate’s economy and progress.”

The OER Manufacturing Summit 2022 provided an ideal opportunity to conduct a deep dive into the opportunities, challenges and the road map for how to realise the full potential of the manufacturing sector in Oman. Focusing on the theme of ‘Smart manufacturing: Enhancing competitiveness, innovation and transformation’, the summit brought together government officials, C-suite executives, consultants and analysts to utilize the creativity of the Omani population together with the most innovative production techniques in line with the far-sighted leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to develop a modern and technologically-advanced manufacturing base.

Hosted by H.E. Dr. Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, on 27 June 2022, the OER Manufacturing Summit 2022 highlighted all aspects of the manufacturing process. Key topics included consumer-driven manufacturing, Smart factories, Industry 4.0 and the digital economy, as well as up-skilling in Quality and Lean Manufacturing Practices and improving quality levels to achieve world-class performance.

