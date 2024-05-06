Dubai, UAE - OC Home, a youthful, homegrown brand that offers a blend of affordable and chic home décor, continues its biggest sale of the year, offering unparalleled discounts from 25% to 75% on a wide range of furniture and home accessories. The sweet deal comes with an extra 5% discount on purchases above AED1,000 or an additional10% off on purchases exceeding AED 10,000, on top of the discount.

From May 8th to May 30th, OC Home invites residents of Dubai to transform their living spaces into their dream homes with urban, chic furniture and décor items at irresistible prices. For those in Abu Dhabi, the savings continue from May 8th all the way through to June 7th, ensuring that everyone has ample opportunity to take advantage of these unbeatable offers. For customers in Sharjah, mark your calendars from May 8th to May 29th to make the most of this extraordinary sale event.

OC Home is at the forefront of redefining interiors by seamlessly blending fashion and home decor. With a keen eye for trends and a commitment to innovation, OC Home is not just a furniture store; it's a lifestyle brand for the modern, fashion-forward homeowner. The collections reflect the latest in design trends, ensuring that every piece speaks to the dynamic tastes of every clientele.

By infusing every product with a youthful flair and contemporary sensibility, OC Home is revolutionizing the way people think about home decor, making it more than just a functional necessity, but a statement of style and personality. Whether you're drawn to sleek lines and minimalist aesthetics or bold, eclectic designs, OC Home has the perfect pieces to elevate your space and express your unique sense of fashion.

In addition to furniture, OC Home also offers a wide selection of homeware accessories to add the perfect finishing touches to any space. From stylish tableware to elegant rugs, customers can find everything they need to elevate their homes and make a lasting impression.

"We are delighted to offer our customers the opportunity to create their dream homes without breaking the bank. With discounts from 25% to 75% and additional savings on larger purchases, there has never been a better time to elevate your living spaces. At OC Home, we are all about turning your space into a reflection of you,” says Hirdesh Methwani - Group Head of Marketing, OC Home.

Find pieces that inspire, ignite your creativity, and create a home that’s uniquely yours. Don't miss out on this opportunity to save big on home furnishings and decor. Visit your nearest OC Home store in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah today and let the transformation begin.

For more information, call 6005 62463 or visit https://ochomefurniture.com/.

About OC Home:

OC Home is a vibrant homegrown label in the UAE, curating the latest in fashionable furniture and homeware. Our offerings strike a harmonious balance between simplicity, trend, and affordability, presenting customers with an extensive array of contemporary designs.

As a leading provider of chic, contemporary furniture and homeware, specializing in mid-century modern designs, OC Home is committed to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of products to suit every taste and style preference, OC Home aims to inspire customers to create stylish and inviting living spaces that reflect their unique personalities and lifestyles.

With stores conveniently located at Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi; Dubai Hills Mall, Mega Mall in Sharjah, City Centre Al Zahia Sharjah and Oman Avenues Mall in Muscat, OC Home Furniture is the premier destination for chic and affordable home furnishings.