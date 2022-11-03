ABU DHABI – Independent private equity firm, Olive Rock Partners (“Olive Rock”) recently announced they have concluded two separate transactions in the dental space. The regionally-focused private equity firm acquired majority stakes in both The Dental Studio (“TDS”) in Dubai and Al Bustan Medical Center (“Al Bustan”) in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with their respective managing doctors.

TDS is one of the leading dental chains in Dubai, operating 5 clinics across Dubai. It was established in 2004 and is one of the fastest growing platforms in its areas of presence.

Al Bustan is one of the largest independent dental chains in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, operating 3 clinics in very attractive catchment areas. It was established in 2008 and enjoys a very strong standing in the local market.

Muhannad Qubbaj, Founding Partner of Olive Rock stated: “We have been interested in and mapping the dental sector for a few years, and have been proactively seeking to invest in leading teams managing promising platforms, within regionally fragmented and high growth markets. We are excited to have invested in two platforms that enjoy very sound and experienced leadership as well as strategic prospects.”

“Both platforms are leaders in their respective markets and are uniquely positioned for M&A expansion within complementary catchment areas within the United Arab Emirates,” added Abdullah Shahin, Founding Partner of Olive Rock. “To add support to the growth of the platforms, we have onboarded international expertise to the company boards and operating committees.”

With the two transactions, Olive Rock Partners Fund I will have closed a total of three investments in its first year.

Olive Rock was advised by Deloitte and Eversheds Sutherland’s UAE practice on both deals.

About Olive Rock

Olive Rock Partners is an independent private equity firm based in the rapidly growing financial hub of Abu Dhabi Global Market. Olive Rock Partners focuses on strategically and tactically capitalizing on the evolving investment landscape in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries primarily. www.oliverockpartners.com