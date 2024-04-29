Saudi Arabia, Riyadh – In a distinctive strategic step, EdfaPay, a leading technical payments startup, announced that it has obtained a license and approval for its financial payment solutions in the Tunisian market through its arm “WePay” in cooperation with We-Settle. This step strengthens EdfaPay plans for expansion in Africa in the field of financial payments to assist countries in their digital transformation and boost EdfaPay’s position as a leading technical payments provider.

WePay's superior platform is the result of combining the experience of Saudi's EdfaPay and the advanced fintech services of Tunisia's WePay. The expansion aims to provide payments integrated solutions to keep up with global market demands, and to promote advanced technological payments in the region.

EdfaPay has previously obtained licenses from global payment companies; such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, before obtaining the local Tunisian authentication. The startup is ready to launch its service in May along with the announcements of many signed contracts with clients from Tunisia and Morocco.

This step comes as a critical turning point for EdfaPay's global expansion. Fintech products including; checkout and SoftPOS will be introduced and developed by WePay, in addition to WePay International, a cross-border payment service for residents abroad, providing customers with a seamless and secure payment experience.

It also comes as an affirmation of EdfaPay's commitment to exporting Saudi fintech to the world and enhancing international cooperation in the field.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Ghormallah Al-Ghamdi, founder and CEO of EdfaPay, stressed the importance of this strategic step and its vital role in achieving the company’s global goals. He added: “I am pleased and proud to announce the future of this regional expansion. As EdfaPay has always been, it aspires to achieve distinguished successes and enhance its global presence, and this expansion is a realization of this goal thanks to the guidance and efforts of our wonderful team and the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

Al-Ghamdi added: "We succeeded in achieving this strategic cooperation, which promises to open new doors to our uttermost goal of worldwide expansion".

On the other hand, Ms. Naima Mawla, General Director of WePay, said: “We are proud of this achievement and obtaining the financial payments license in line with our ambitions, which enhances WePay’s local and global goals and objectives, anchored by pioneering and talented Arab and regional competencies", She added: "We are proud of what we have achieved so far as it resulted in this distinguished launch of WePay services, and we confirm that this is the beginning of an ambitious successful journey with innovative financial services that meet local, regional and global requirements".

This opens a new chapter for EdfaPay to expand to African and European markets and pushes it to work with more dedication to achieve its ambitious vision of improving the fintech payments experience for consumers around the world.

About EdfaPay:

EdfaPay is a leading Saudi startup in the field of technical payments that strives to improve the electronic payment experience and provide innovative solutions to customers around the world.

Website: https://edfapay.com/

About We-Settle:

We-Settle is an innovative financial services company based in Tunisia that provides financial payment services to the region based on open banking and open financing processes. It has achieved a major achievement by establishing its platform for the national billing solution service, Paysmart.

Website: https://paysmart.tn/