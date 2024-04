Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.4% this year, down from a previous forecast of 2.8%, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.9% last year, slower than expected and less than 2.5% growth in 2022. It also revised down its exports projection to 2.3% compared to an earlier 4.2% forecast.

