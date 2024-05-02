PHOTO
Thailand plans to increase its daily minimum wage to 400 baht ($10.84), government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Thursday. ($1 = 36.8900 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumapant and Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by)
Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Thursday
PHOTO
Thailand plans to increase its daily minimum wage to 400 baht ($10.84), government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Thursday. ($1 = 36.8900 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumapant and Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024