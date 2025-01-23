UAE – Dubai International Chamber has organised the first In Focus session of 2025 to assist Dubai-based companies in exploring opportunities for broader expansion, according to an official statement.

Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, Salem Al Shamsi, stated: “We remain committed to supporting Dubai's business community in expanding into global markets that offer promising trade and investment opportunities.”

The expansion opportunities outside the UAE include Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Al Shamsi concluded: “By leveraging Dubai's unique advantages as a gateway for growth and impactful partnerships, the chamber aims to enhance foreign trade with countries around the world and contribute to the growth and diversification of the emirate's economy.”

Dubai International Chamber, which is one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, attracted a total of 160 participants from private sector companies in Dubai to attend the session and discuss the current economic landscape and future prospects of diverse industries.

Participants benefit from tailored recommendations throughout all stages of their external expansion journeys, ranging from timely market intelligence and business setup advice to guidance on establishing a presence and forming joint ventures in the targeted countries.

Moreover, the chamber’s In Focus sessions serve as an introduction to the New Horizons initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join tailored trade missions organised by Dubai International Chamber to carefully selected international markets. Participants in New Horizons roadshows benefit from opportunities to attend industry events and pre-arranged business meetings to explore investment opportunities and joint economic partnerships in the featured markets.

In 2024, Dubai International Chamber backed the global expansion of two Dubai-based businesses to provide advanced electric vehicles (EVs) in new markets.

