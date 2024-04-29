Inflation rose in four important German states in April, preliminary data showed, suggesting that national inflation could slightly rebound this month, stopping its downward trajectory.

In Bavaria, the inflation rate rose in April to 2.5% from 2.3% in March, in Brandenburg it rose to 3.0% from 2.8%, in Saxony it rose to 2.7% from 2.5%, and in Hesse it rose to 1.9% from 1.6%.

The inflation rate in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, remained unchanged from the previous month at 2.3% in April. In Baden-Wuerttemberg it fell to 2.1% from 2.3%.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast Germany's harmonised inflation rate at 2.3% in April, unchanged from March.

Economists will pay close attention to national inflation data later on Monday, as Germany publishes its figures before the euro zone inflation data release, expected on Tuesday.

Euro zone inflation is expected to remain at 2.4%, unchanged from the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More)



