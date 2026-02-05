Muscat – The United Kingdom, the United States and Kuwait emerged as the top three sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Oman at the end of the third quarter of 2025, underlining the sultanate’s continued appeal to international investors, according to the latest data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The UK ranked first with an FDI stock of close to RO16bn at the end of September 2025, marking a 21.5% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2024. The figure highlights the depth of Oman-UK economic ties, particularly across energy, industry and financial services.

The US was second with investments totalling about RO8.2bn, posting the strongest growth among the top three at 24.7% year-on-year. The increase reflects growing interest of US firms in Oman’s energy transition projects, technology-driven sectors and logistics.

FDI from Kuwait was valued at approximately RO1.37bn, recording an annual growth of 11.5%. The data points to sustained Gulf capital flows into Oman and continued investor confidence in the sultanate’s production and service sectors.

Analysts say the trend reflects the impact of Oman’s ongoing economic reforms aimed at improving the business environment, including updated investment legislation, expansion of special economic zones and incentives for foreign investors. The momentum also aligns with the objectives of Vision 2040, which prioritises economic diversification and a greater role for foreign investment in driving growth.

The latest figures reinforce Oman’s positioning as a competitive regional investment destination, supported by political and economic stability, a strategic location and expanding infrastructure, strengthening its prospects for attracting high-quality investments in the coming years.

