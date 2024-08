German inflation eased to 2.0% in August, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 2.3% in August, after a year-on-year increase in consumer prices of 2.6% in July, based on data harmonised to compare with other European Union countries.

The statistics office provides more detailed data on its website.

