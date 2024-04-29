Riyadh — In a significant stride towards enhancing regional economic cooperation, the 26th Meeting of the AMAN Union Executive Council was held in Riyadh, hosted by the Saudi EXIM Bank, on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meeting. The gathering marked a pivotal moment for discussing key developments and strategies that underpin the Union's commitment to bolstering economic growth and integration among member countries.

Mr. Oussama Kaissi, the Secretary-General of AMAN UNION, emphasized the vital role of the Union in fostering economic stability and growth through collaborative efforts. "Our meeting today not only addresses the crucial aspects of our existing programs but also sets the stage for welcoming new members into our Union. This expansion is a testament to our collective commitment to enhancing economic resilience and prosperity across the region," Mr. Kaissi stated.

Adding to this, His Excellency Eng Saad Alkhalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank, expressed his delight: “We are glad to host this significant meeting and commend the Union Executive Council for their exemplary efforts. We eagerly welcome the invaluable contributions from all member ECAs as we discuss avenues to enhance cooperation and drive the development of Export Credit Insurance Industry at our region. This meeting is an important step for the local, regional & int'l connectivity of trade & transport networks among member countries. Saudi EXIM Bank is keen to put forward the integration agenda with all ECAs in the region and beyond”.

The meeting delved into several key areas, including the progress of the Union's initiatives in training and development, performance enhancement, and the strategic operations of its specialized committees. These discussions underscore the Union's proactive approach to addressing the dynamic needs of its membership and the broader economic landscape.

Further, the Executive Council laid out comprehensive plans for the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Union, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024. This event is expected to bring together top leaders and decision-makers to chart the future course of economic cooperation in the region.

Mr. Abdullah Alsabeeh, Director-General of Dhaman, Chairman of the AMAN Union Executive Council indicated that this meeting addressed several topics of high importance for the members of Aman Union. The meeting discussed Academic and professional training courses for the junior and middle management staff of our member ECAs, the upgrading of Aman Union Database as well as a plan for the establishment of a dedicated Secretariat General for the Union” said Mr. Alsabeeh.

About AMAN UNION

The Aman Union is a professional forum assembling Commercial & Non-commercial Risks Insurers & Reinsurers in Member Countries of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN). The Aman Union was established on 28 October 2009, following a bilateral agreement between the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (DHAMAN) and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to join efforts to establish a union for commercial and non-commercial risks Insurers and Reinsurers in their respective Member Countries.

