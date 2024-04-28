Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group logged a 12.60% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to SAR 550.95 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from SAR 489.27 million.

Revenues grew 9.30% YoY to SAR 2.52 billion in Q1-24 from SAR 2.30 billion, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.57 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, up from SAR 1.40 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company’s net profit increased by 4.94% in Q1-24 from SAR 525.01 million in the previous quarter, while revenues edged higher by 1.40% QoQ from SAR 2.48 billion.

In 2023, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib registered a 23.94% YoY jump in net profit to SAR 2.04 billion in 2023 from SAR 1.65 billion.

