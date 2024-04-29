DUBAI, UAE: ibis World Trade Centre Dubai announces its grand relaunch, showcasing newly renovated rooms and forward-looking modern facilities that seamlessly combine trendsetting elements with cosy comfort. To mark this exciting milestone, the hotel debuted an “ibis MUSIC” event headlined by internationally acclaimed DJ, The Shapeshifters. The event underscored the ibis brand’s passion for music and its ambition to unite people through the power of sound.

Anoop Dhondoo, Regional General Manager of Dubai Central said: "At ibis World Trade Centre Dubai, we are delighted to unveil our upgraded facilities and celebrate with an epic ibis MUSIC event. With a focus on enhancing the guest experience, our extensive refurbishment reflects our dedication to providing a dynamic and welcoming environment for all visitors."

To celebrate the reopening of ibis World Trade Centre Dubai, the hotel hosted an ibis MUSIC event on April 26 in the hotel lobby, bringing together industry partners, media representatives and guests for a night of celebration and entertainment. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the vibrant energy of emerging regional artists before dancing the night away to the beats of The Shapeshifters. ibis MUSIC has captivated audiences across the world, with events in destinations such as India, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Mexico, China, Berlin, and Belgium.

With a focus on attracting both residents and travellers seeking a dynamic and fulfilling experience in Dubai, ibis World Trade Centre Dubai offers accessible high-quality accommodation with a range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay for all. From co-working spaces to wellness facilities and integrated technology, the property is designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern guests.

Featuring 210 stylishly appointed rooms, four versatile meeting rooms, a spa, co-working spaces, and an array of dining options including restaurants, bars and a café, ibis World Trade Centre Dubai invites guests to discover the perfect blend of comfort, convenience and contemporary style. Guests can immerse themselves in the essence of Dubai with a unique collection of iconic tourist spot portraits and artworks displayed on each floor of the hotel, providing a virtual journey through the city's landmarks.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer for Accor’s Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, said: “As we celebrate the ibis brand’s 50th anniversary this year, it is a great moment for ibis World Trade Centre Dubai to usher in a new era of hospitality with its elevated guestrooms and hotel amenities in the heart of Dubai. We look forward to welcoming guests to the fresh new vibes of ibis World Trade Centre Dubai which is sure to inspire great travel memories with its renovated food & beverage outlets, rooms, and facilities."

This year, ibis, the world’s best known economy hotel brand, celebrates its 50th anniversary. ibis was established in 1974 on three core promises: affordability, innovation and quality. Democratising travel and hospitality, it was the first hotel brand in Europe to make a high quality, comfortable night's stay accessible to all.

About ibis

Since 1974, ibis has been a trailblazing brand, open and welcoming to all. ibis hotels are beloved by travellers and locals for their contemporary style, vibrant social hubs, rooms that feel like home, lively bars, satisfying dining options, and easy mobile check-in experience. The brand is known for its passion for live music, offering guests playlists curated for every mood and access to exclusive gigs with up-and-coming musicians. No matter where in the world a guest may travel, ibis always feels like the right place to be. With over 1,270 hotels in 70 countries, ibis is recognized across the globe as the leading brand in economy hospitality. ibis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

