Liminal Custody Solutions, a leading provider of digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure solutions, announced the acquisition of Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

The licence grants Liminal the ability to operate as a regulated custodian within the Middle East, a rapidly growing financial hub. This expansion broadens Liminal’s reach and allows it to serve a wider range of clientele seeking best-in-class digital asset custody solutions.

Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal Custody Solutions, said: “The ADGM FSP license serves as a powerful validation of our commitment to compliance. We are confident that this achievement will further empower us to deliver best-in-class custody solutions to our clients, ensuring the continued security and integrity of their digital asset holdings.”

The digital asset industry is experiencing exponential growth, with a corresponding demand for regulatory clarity to foster long-term stability and mainstream adoption. Liminal believes that a robust regulatory framework, when coupled with continuous innovation, is the cornerstone for building a secure and thriving digital asset ecosystem. By adhering to stringent regulations, Liminal ensures the safety and security of client assets, while its unwavering commitment to innovation allows it to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the digital asset landscape. This two-pronged approach – prioritizing both regulatory compliance and technological advancement – positions Liminal as a leader in the digital asset custody space.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said: “Liminal’s focus on regulatory compliance and innovative solutions in the space of digital assets aligns with ADGM’s vision for fostering a dynamic and trusted financial ecosystem that prioritizes upholding the highest standards of security and innovation.”

Amir Tabch, CEO of Liminal Custody Solutions Middle East and Senior Executive Officer of the Category 3C ADGM-regulated entity First Answer Middle East Limited, remarked: “By equally valuing regulatory compliance and technological progress, we aim to equip institutions with the confidence to explore the digital asset realm, tapping into its vast, transformative potential.”

