Dun & Bradstreet’s flagship product for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal, has expanded in Qatar to incorporate two new variants. The D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal empowers small and medium businesses to boost their visibility and enhance their credibility in the eyes of future customers and important business partners.

Over 90% of the Fortune 500 companies, leading Qatari companies, regional governments, and organizations of all shapes and sizes utilize Dun & Bradstreet’s data to find new business opportunities and manage risks. The D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal enables SMEs to stand out in Dun & Bradstreet’s database.

A gateway to access over 540 million businesses, D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal Premium and VIP extensions provide organizations with an avenue to attract global prospects, increase business opportunities, and gain an edge in the competitive arena. Additionally, it grants a badge of authenticity to companies, validating their credibility to potential clients.

With the incorporation of new variants, companies now have the opportunity to select the option that suits their specific needs.

The VIP and Premium options enable organizations to include management profiles, linkage information, up to 10 verified on-site pictures, customer testimonials, and audited documentation on their profiles. By including specific business information on D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal profiles, companies will be able to better apprise customers about their functions, resulting in a targeted clientele.

By displaying a dedicated seal on company collaterals, businesses can effectively increase their visibility and attract more business through the D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal.

Talking about the D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal, George Hajji, Country Head, Dun & Bradstreet Qatar said that “the new D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal variants are aimed primarily at small and medium businesses in the country.

“Following the addition of new options, businesses can now opt for the D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal variant that is best suited to their need and business model. This product provides companies with a D&B verified seal that acts as a catalyst for business projection and consumer base expansion.

“Qatar’s business landscape is evolving rapidly and new companies are opening up every month. I invite businesses of all shapes and sizes to benefit from the vast catalog of Dun & Bradstreet’s solutions. I am hopeful of an excellent response to the launch of new variants of D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal in Qatar.”

Find out more about D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal and other products on our website: www.dnbsame.com.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. Over 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of all sizes around the world, rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

If you are interested in learning more about how Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East and Africa can help your company, contact us today.