AEMP company announced a strategic cooperation with Aayan Development Company, starting with its first project "dǎoTowers", as this cooperation based on AEMP's advanced expertise in producing documentary content and designing advertising campaigns based on artificial intelligence tools and modern visual techniques, utilizing the latest technologies.

For his part, Dr. Abdel Rahman Essam, AEMP CEO, said "We are pleased to cooperate with Aayan Development company in its first project, as it owns a distinct vision and innovative thinking, and our company relies on artificial intelligence and modern technology in its work, besides sharing the same enthusiasm for introducing new elements and future concepts to the real estate market".

He added that his company is responsible for implementing documentary, promotional, and advertising projects based on the latest artificial intelligence and future technologies, which gives the project an added value, enhances its visual identity, and manages to deliver the messages the company wants to convey to its clients, thus achieving successful and direct communication between the company and its clients.

For his part, Rami Hijazi, Aayan Development CEO, expressed his confidence in this strong and distinctive strategic cooperation, noting that his company possesses an innovative vision and extensive experience in the field of real estate development, and always seeks to integrate advanced technology into its projects.

He assured that this strategic cooperation aims to provide a modern, technology real estate development model that aligns with market aspirations and enhances the quality of its real estate projects on various levels.

He noted that "dǎoTowers" project is a mixed use tower located in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, with total investments EGP 15 billion, adding that it is located in the MU-12 district on the southern Bin Zayed Axis, includes the largest digital advertising screen on Bin Zayed Axis, the largest infinity pool overlooking the capital's landmarks, and the largest open event area within an integrated real estate project, which enhances the project's investment, commercial, and entertainment value.