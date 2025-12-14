Cairo – Hyde Park Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, announced the signing of a long-term cooperation agreement with Dar Al-Orman Association, aiming to support and expand sustainable social initiatives in the governorates of Fayoum and Beni Suef.

Marking a significant milestone in Hyde Park Developments’ comprehensive social responsibility strategy, the agreement reflects the company’s firm belief in the vital role the private sector plays in driving sustainable development. Accordingly, Hyde Park Developments places corporate social responsibility at the core of its vision, adopting innovative initiatives that generate lasting, positive impact on both society and the environment.

According to the agreement, Hyde Park Developments will install 100 water connections in Fayoum and build 12 house roofs in Beni Suef. These initiatives are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support underprivileged families and enhance their quality of life, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which aims to ensure a decent standard of living for all Egyptians.

Hala Abdel Wadood, Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Hyde Park Developments, stated, “The true value of any development initiative lies in the positive impact it creates in people’s lives. These initiatives embody our core philosophy toward comprehensive CSR programs, where real development begins with empowering individuals and then extends to positively influence the wider community.”

“Every social initiative we undertake is an investment in building a better tomorrow, one founded on equal opportunities, improved quality of life, and renewed hope for the most vulnerable communities. Accordingly, collaboration between the private sector and civil society represents the most effective pathway to achieving real and sustainable development, by broadening the scope of social initiatives, uniting efforts, and turning ideas into tangible, impactful results.” She added.

On her part, Ms. Suzanne Moheb, Director of Partnerships at Dar Al-Orman Association, remarked “We are thrilled for the new partnership with Hyde Park Developments, which serves as a model of constructive humanitarian collaboration. It unites our shared vision and commitment to achieving tangible and sustainable improvements in the lives of the most underprivileged families. We remain dedicated to expanding our social and development programs across multiple governorates, focusing on enhancing living conditions and providing the essential foundations for a decent life for all families.”

Hyde Park Developments has started its journey by improving the quality of health care services and expanding their reach through partnerships with the healthcare sector and civil society organizations. The company has concentrated its efforts on the healthcare sector, particularly in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. Hyde Park Developments has also spearheaded strategic partnerships across various sectors to deliver high-quality medical services to thousands of patients all over Egypt.

About Hyde Park Developments

Hyde Park Developments was established in 2007 and is owned by a group of leading investment entities in Egypt, including the Housing and Development Bank, the National Bank of Egypt, the Holding Company for Investment and Development, the New Urban Communities Authority and Al Taamir for Investment and Real Estate Development.

With a land portfolio of over 2,200 acres, encompassing major projects in East and West Cairo as well as the North Coast, including Hyde Park New Cairo, Towny, Garden Lakes, Sea Shore, and new projects under development such as Hyde Park Central in the Sixth Settlement, Hyde Park Signature in the Sixth of October City, and Hyde Park Views in New Cairo.