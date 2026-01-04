Al-Ahly Pharos investment banking, the Investment banking arm of National Bank of Egypt announced today that they acted as the financial advisor, transaction lead arranger, underwriter, and book-runner, for Capital Securitization Company’s 4th Securitization Issuance of the 12th Program valued at EGP 3.52 billion secured by a portfolio worth EGP 4.27 billion assigned by Tasaheel for Financing S.A.E.

Also, this transaction was carried out in cooperation with Al Ahly Pharos, National Bank of Egypt, and Suez Canal Bank who acted as the transaction’s underwriters along with a number of subscribing banks including Bank NXT, Housing and Development Bank and Bank ABC. While National Bank of Egypt acted as the placement agent and Suez Canal Bank acted as the custodian, While Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acted as the legal advisor, BakerTilly (Mohamed Hilal & Wahid Abdelghaffar) acted as the auditor and MERIS "Middle East for Credit Rating and Investors Service", acted as the credit rating agency for the issue.

The bond is comprised of 2 tranches rated by Middle East Rating Services (MERIS) as P1, and A- respectively. The first tranche is worth EGP 1.845 billion with a tenor of 12 months, the second is worth EGP 1.675 billion with a tenor of 24 months.

About Al-Ahly Pharos Investment Banking S.A.E.

Al-Ahly Pharos Investment banking, which is part of the National Bank of Egypt Group, is one of the leading investment banks in the Egyptian capital market operating in both Debt Capital Markets, Equity Capital Markets, as well as Mergers and Acquisitions sector in Egypt, providing integrated financial services. It relies on the strength of the National Bank of Egypt Group and holds a leadership position in the investment banking market, securities trading, research, and debt roles such as securitization and sukuk.