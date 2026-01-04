Amman: Budget Car Rental – Jordan, a Markazia Group subsidiary and one of the leading car rental companies in Jordan, has officially opened a new office at Soho Midtown Hotel in Jabal Al-Weibdeh, Amman, under a cooperation agreement signed on Saturday 20 December, 2025[SH1] . This initiative aims to provide reliable and convenient car rental services in Amman that meet the mobility needs of hotel guests, visitors and local customers, while enhancing their overall travel and stay experience through high service standards.

The agreement signing ceremony between Budget Car Rental – Jordan and Soho Midtown Hotel was attended by investors from Jordan’s tourism and hospitality sector, business leaders and Arab and international hotel guests. The event took place as part of a broader partnership initiative launched by the hotel, which included 20 tourism offices and industry stakeholders, reflecting joint efforts to support domestic and inbound tourism in Jordan and strengthen service integration for visitors, including car rental solutions for tourists in Amman.

Known for its cultural and historical character and as a destination for visitors from around the world, Jabal Al-Weibdeh offers the new office strong operational value by enabling easy access to car rental services in central Amman from a key hospitality hub. This expansion aligns with Budget’s strategy to bring its services closer to customers and provide a seamless, trustworthy car rental experience directly from the point of stay, reflecting the company’s core values of customer centricity, integrity, teamwork and pride in service excellence.

The opening of the Jabal Al-Weibdeh office further reinforces Budget Car Rental – Jordan’s position as one of the best car rental companies in Jordan, while expanding its nationwide presence to better serve individual customers, tourists and corporate clients. With this latest addition, Budget Car Rental – Jordan now operates four key offices across the Kingdom: its head office on Mecca Street in Amman, Queen Alia International Airport, Aqaba and the newly opened Jabal Al-Weibdeh branch, ensuring convenient access to professional car rental services in Jordan’s most vital locations.

About Markazia Group

Markazia Group is the exclusive distributor in Jordan for Toyota and Lexus vehicles; Hino trucks; Yamaha motorcycles and scooters; Budget Car Rental; Autel electric vehicle chargers; King Long buses; Petronas lubricants; and Henkel, DENSO and BG products. Since 1999, the company has established itself as a leader in automobile sales, after-sales services and genuine spare parts. Guided by a community-focused strategy and a strong corporate social responsibility program, Markazia Group is committed to being more than a distributor - it is a company dedicated to driving positive change within society.

