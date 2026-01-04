Al-Nusif: We are proud to offer our clients the opportunity to be part of this experience that brings together millions from around the world

The packages include match attendance, business class travel, stays at luxury hotels, and exclusive gifts for winners and their companions

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced the names of the first six winners of its exclusive campaign in collaboration with Visa, which offers the Bank’s customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, set to be held in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

This campaign reflects the Bank’s commitment to rewarding its customers with exceptional benefits and world-class experiences, underscoring its ongoing dedication to delivering best-in-class banking services and exclusive offers aligned with their interests and lifestyles.

The campaign offers 12 winners, each accompanied by a guest of their choice, the opportunity to attend the tournament through exclusive packages that include access to the opening match in Mexico, the final in New York, as well as selected semifinal, quarterfinal, and Round of 32 matches.

Prizes include business class flights with Qatar Airways, accommodation in luxury hotels, match tickets, and exclusive welcome gifts from Visa, delivering an unforgettable experience for winners and their guests at one of the world’s premier sporting events.

The list of the campaign’s first six winners included Fahed Abdulaziz Khaled Al-Abdulrazzaq, who secured the premier package to attend the opening ceremony in Mexico, while Bader Mathal Humaidi Al-Sanea, Eisa Abdullateef Abdullah Al Awadhi, Ahmad Abbas Mahmoud Abu Samara, Bader Naser Bader Al-Dabbous, and Talal Al-Duaij each won packages to attend Round of 32 matches, marking the start of their countdown to an unparalleled global football experience.

The remaining six winners will be announced in February, when they will receive premium packages to attend the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final match, completing an exceptional global experience for 12 winners and their guests.

NBK customers still have the opportunity to qualify for one of the remaining packages by registering through the dedicated campaign page and spending a minimum of KD 250 per month using eligible NBK Visa credit or prepaid cards during the campaign period, whether locally, internationally, or online. Each KD 1 spent locally earns 10 points, each KD 1 spent internationally earns 20 points, and any card issued during the campaign period grants the client an additional 50 points.

During the campaign period, NBK is offering the limited-edition NBK 247 Cash Back FIFA World Cup 2026™ prepaid card, which can be easily obtained through NBK Mobile Banking and added instantly to the digital wallet for immediate use, delivering a distinctive banking experience with a global sporting dimension.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Chief, Consumer Banking at NBK, said: “At NBK, we are always keen to offer exceptional experiences to our customers, and this campaign in partnership with Visa clearly reflects that commitment. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is not merely a sporting event; it is a global experience that brings together millions of fans from around the world, and we are proud to give our customers the opportunity to be part of these historic moments.”

Al-Nusif noted that the packages awarded to the campaign’s winners extend beyond match attendance to include business-class air travel, stays at luxury hotels, and exclusive gifts, offering a fully integrated and unforgettable experience for winners and their guests.

He invited all NBK customers to seize the opportunity while the campaign continues until the end of January and take part in this one-of-a-kind experience.

The campaign underscores NBK’s approach to delivering the finest services and rewards to its customers, in appreciation of their continued support and loyalty, reflecting the Bank’s leading position in the banking sector both locally and regionally.