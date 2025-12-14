Cairo: PayTabs Egypt, MENA’s award-winning payments powerhouse, announced today a strategic partnership with Edita Trade as a subsidiary of Edita Food, a leader in the Egyptian packaged snack food market. This collaboration will integrate PayTabs Egypt's cash collection solution into Edita's operations, streamlining payments and cash collection between their representatives and end-point distributors.

Through this partnership, Edita will gain access to a vast network of over 550,000 points-of-Sale (POS) machines across Egypt, facilitated by more than four leading cash aggregators. Through PayTabs Egypt's unified platform, Edita will be able to efficiently collect payments from its distributors nationwide while eliminating the complexities of dealing with multiple aggregators individually.

This collaboration between PayTabs Egypt and Edita addresses the growing need for convenient payment options by integrating PayTabs Egypt's solutions and features to elevate Edita’s cash collections experience. Through one dashboard, Edita will streamline operations by optimizing cash collection processes, enhancing transparency with real-time transaction visibility and reporting, and reducing costs of traditional cash collection methods, leading to improved cash flow management.

Haytham Morsy, PayTabs Egypt’s VP of Commercial & Business Development of PayTabs Egypt, commented on the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Edita, a renowned leader in the Egyptian packaged snack food Market. This partnership exemplifies PayTabs Egypt’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the growing digital economy. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of fostering innovation and progress in the digital payment ecosystem.”

Diana Wadid, Group Treasury Senior Director at Edita, added, “We are excited to partner with PayTabs Egypt, as Edita will be the first company in the Egyptian market to benefit from seamless access to such a wide network of POS machines through a single, integrated solution. This collaboration will not only improve efficiency and transparency but also enhance the overall experience for our distributors. By leveraging PayTabs Egypt's extensive network and innovative technology, we are confident in streamlining our operations and gaining a competitive edge.”

This partnership comes as the latest in a series of strategic collaborations forged by PayTabs Egypt with leading local and regional brands, such as Global Corp, Ship Blu, Azimut, Souhoola, and Banque Misr. PayTabs Egypt has delivered a smooth and trustworthy payment journey to merchants and customers across various platforms and channels. Through these collaborations. Its impressive expansion and achievements underscore its dedication to bolstering the financial landscape in Egypt and the broader region.

About PayTabs Egypt

PayTabs Egypt Solutions is Egypt’s most innovative provider of digital payment solutions. PayTabs Egypt provides merchants with the market’s leading online payment gateway solutions. It supports multiple digital payment options, white labeling platforms, and a range of e-commerce, m-commerce, and social commerce solutions.

PayTabs Egypt is a member of the PayTabs Group - a payments infrastructure company providing exceptional solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region. It was founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf in 2014, with a vision to power every digital transaction in the region.

Today PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants, super merchants and governments.

For over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, (MEPS FAST in Jordan) the ﬁrst soft POS solution in the MENA market to transform smart phones into merchant point of sale terminals. In 2022, PayTabs made a leapfrog move by launching its home owned, globally validated unified payments and orchestration platform. PayTabs unified payment processing orchestration enables governments and large-scale originations to become independent payment platforms to serve their industries.

In 2022, the company acquired social commerce platform Paymes to complement its existing retail portfolio. In early 2023, PayTabs received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments and was later awarded MENA’s Best Merchant Solution and the glowing recognition of Fintech Company of the year. In October 2024, PayTabs became the first in Arab World to be recognized as a top 100 Global Fintech Company, delivering payment technology designed and built in Saudi Arabia to the global fintech arena.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in KSA and UAE and presence in other locales including Jordan, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: PayTabs.com

About Edita Trade as a subsidiary of Edita Food

Edita Edita for trade and distribution S.A.E. (EFID.CA on the Egyptian Exchange and EFID.L on the London Stock Exchange), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Egypt, is a leader in the growing Egyptian packaged snack food market. The Company manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of branded baked snack products, including packaged cakes, bakery, rusks (baked wheat), wafers, and biscuits, as well as selected confectionary/candy products. The Company's local brand portfolio includes household names such as TODO, Molto, Bake Rolz, Bake Stix, Freska, Oniro, and MiMix. The Company also has the exclusive ownership of the international Hostess brands Twinkies, HOHO's and Tiger Tail in Egypt, Libya, Jordan, Palestine, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia; and is party to a technical assistance and know-how agreement to manufacture 11 additional Hostess brands across its territories. The Company holds strong number one market positions in its core cake and bakery segments as well as in rusks, a leading market position in candy and a growing market position in the wafers segment. In the 2nd half of 2024, the Company derived 92.3% of its revenue from Egypt and 7.7% from regional export markets. Learn more at ir.edita.com.eg.

