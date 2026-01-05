Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — KANAA, proudly announces the launch of its Multi Brand Seller E- Platform, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A brand proudly Born in Saudi Arabia, Kanaa aims to rejuvenate how Saudi consumers discover, engage with, and shop online across lifestyle categories including Toys, Books & Stationery, Gaming, Sports, and Outdoor.

As Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce market becomes increasingly mobile-first and experience-driven, KANAA has been built with an App-First strategy, positioning its mobile application as the primary channel for discovery, engagement, and personalization.

Pivoting away from the conventional Marketplace Module, KANAA is built as a a next-generation App First digital commerce ecosystem, combining curated multi-brand merchandise, experiential and intent driven UX powered by a state-of-the-art AI powered Digital Ecosystem, where discovery and navigation are shaped by customer context rather than static category structures.

KANAA’s AI powered Personalisation and Recommendation engines enables faster product discovery across multiple brands while reducing decision fatigue and improving relevance.

A Strategic Digital Commerce Platform Backed by Institutional Strength

KANAA marks the first direct entry of Al Nahla Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s most respected, multi-billion-dollar conglomerates, into consumer-facing digital commerce. With a strong legacy across automobiles, real estate, trading, shipping, and marine products, Al Nahla Group brings long-term vision, governance, and financial strength to the platform.

This institutional backing enables KANAA to scale as a trusted multi-brand eCommerce platform, balancing innovation with reliability and operational excellence.

Curated, Licensed Merchandise at the Core

KANAA offers a carefully curated range of authentic, licensed merchandise, selected to meet defined standards of quality, safety, and relevance. The platform follows a controlled curation and seller governance model, prioritizing trust and consistency over unlimited assortment.

Customer Experience Designed as a Competitive Advantage

KANAA’s customer promise includes:

New age Digital Functionalities including Rentals / Trade Inns/ Gift Finder & More…

Same-day delivery in select cities

Free shipping and easy 30-day returns

Best Price Guarantee on select products with an exceptional Value Bundling.

A SAR 100 shopping voucher for new customers at launch

Commenting on the launch, KANAA leadership said:

“KANAA has been built as a multi-brand digital commerce platform that brings together trusted brands, advanced technology, and an app-first experience under a single eCommerce ecosystem. Backed by Al Nahla Group, we are creating a future-ready retail platform designed around relevance, trust, and meaningful customer experiences.”

With its platform-led model, strong corporate lineage, and innovation-first mindset, KANAA enters the Saudi market with a clear ambition: to redefine multi-brand eCommerce and shape the future of digital retail in the Kingdom.



Website: www.thekanaa.com/en-sa/

Instagram: thekanaaofficial

About Al Nahla Group

Headquartered in Jeddah, Al Nahla Group is a diversified, multi-billion-dollar Saudi conglomerate with investments across automobiles, real estate, trading, shipping, and marine products. Its entry into digital commerce through KANAA marks a strategic expansion into the consumer economy.

