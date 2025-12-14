Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties, Bahrain’s leading real estate development company, has announced the successful inauguration and operation of the new solar power plant at Seef Mall – Isa Town, marking another significant achievement in the company’s ongoing expansion within the clean energy sector. This milestone follows shortly after the launch of the solar plant at Seef Mall – Muharraq, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability and to enhancing energy efficiency across its commercial destinations.

This strategic project was implemented under a Power Purchase Agreement signed between Seef Properties and Yellow Door Energy, the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in the Middle East and Africa. The agreement aims to supply renewable energy to four key destinations of Seef Properties: Seef Mall – Seef District, Seef Mall – Isa Town, Seef Mall – Muharraq, and Al Liwan.

Under the supervision of Yellow Door Energy, the project developer, Almoayyed Solar Energy, the project’s EPC contractor, undertook the design and installation of the solar photovoltaic system at Seef Mall – Isa Town. Construction works commenced on October 8, 2024, with the plant completed and commissioned on schedule, achieving 100% of all planned works.

The newly inaugurated plant features a large number of high-efficiency solar panels carefully installed across the mall’s rooftops and car park structures. It is set to generate substantial amounts of clean electricity annually, contributing to improved operational cost efficiency and optimised energy performance for the mall.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Yusuf Ahmed Chief Technical Officer at Seef Properties, said: “We are pleased to inaugurate and bring into operation the solar power plant at Seef Mall – Isa Town, which represents another important step in Seef Properties’ strategic commitment to transitioning towards clean energy. The project was completed on schedule and to the highest standards of quality. We extend our appreciation to our valued partners, Yellow Door Energy and Almoayyed Solar Energy, for their outstanding performance and professionalism throughout the project’s execution.”

The full solar energy programme across the four locations will comprise the installation of more than 15,000 solar panels, with a total capacity of up to 8,920 kilowatts, further strengthening Seef Properties’ position as a leader in adopting sustainable business practices.

With the inauguration of the solar plants at Seef Mall – Muharraq and Seef Mall – Isa Town, work is now progressing rapidly to complete the Seef Mall – Seef District project, as well as the remaining works for Al Liwan, in preparation for their inauguration as per the planned schedule.

About Seef Properties

Founded in 1999, Seef Properties B.S.C. is a publicly listed company on the Bahrain Bourse since 2007, headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company has become a leading force in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, and real estate development sectors across the Kingdom. Seef Properties manages an extensive portfolio of assets, reinforcing its position as a distinguished brand.

The company’s vision is driven by innovation and diversification, underpinned by its commitment to the highest standards and values to achieve excellence and satisfaction for shareholders, partners, and customers alike. Its current activities focus on the development, ownership, and management of a diverse real estate investment portfolio serving the retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors.