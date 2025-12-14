Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, was proud to be the Official Telecom Sponsor of Polo AlMarsa Qatar 2025, the country’s first-ever polo showcase. The event was organised by Qatar Polo Club under the Ministry of Sports and Youth and presented by Qatar Calendar.

Held from 11 to 13 December 2025 at Terminal Park in Old Doha Port, Polo AlMarsa introduced the sport of polo to a wider audience in Qatar, with a purpose-built grass arena, exciting matches, and cultural experiences inspired by the Qatar–Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture.

International players from Argentina and Chile joined Qatari and regional players, reflecting how sport can bring people and cultures closer together.

Over three days, guests have enjoyed a full programme including a Juniors play-off, a Women’s Exhibition Match, the Years of Culture Championship Cup, and the highlight of the event, the Polo AlMarsa Championship Cup, where Qatari and international players will compete together in mixed teams.

Following the successful event, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo, said:

“We are proud to support Polo AlMarsa Qatar as the Official Telecom Sponsor of this landmark event. Sport is a powerful unifier, and this showcase reflects Qatar’s commitment to cultural exchange, community engagement, and international collaboration. Ooredoo remains dedicated to enabling experiences that bring people together, celebrate Qatar’s heritage, and elevate the nation’s presence on the global sports stage.”

Alongside the matches, visitors enjoyed cultural performances, family activities, and the Polo Village, which features food trucks, live music, and local retail experiences. The event also highlighted Old Doha Port as one of Qatar’s most exciting emerging destinations for culture, leisure, and tourism.

By supporting Polo AlMarsa Qatar, Ooredoo reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting community experiences and contributing to Qatar’s growing role as a host of world-class sporting and cultural events.

