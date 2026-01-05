(Amman, Jordan): The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has welcomed Moyasser Zueter as Director of Food & Beverage, a move that reflects the hotel’s continued focus on curating elevated dining and social experiences defined by authenticity, craftsmanship, and connection.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Zueter is recognized for his strategic leadership across culinary operations, financial performance, and guest experience design. His career spans leadership roles across urban luxury hotels and destination resorts in Jordan, giving him a nuanced understanding of how different settings shape guest expectations and service design including Fairmont, Kempinski, and Mövenpick. His holistic understanding of hotel operations aligns with The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s vision of creating experiences that feel both intentional and memorable.

In his new role, Zueter will lead the ongoing evolution of the hotel’s food and beverage portfolio, with a focus on modern service standards, progressive training programs, and a guest-first approach rooted in personalization and anticipation. His mandate includes enhancing culinary consistency, introducing dynamic entertainment concepts, and shaping moments that resonate beyond the table, reflecting the hotel’s position as a social destination regionally and internationally.

Commenting on the appointment, Dimitrios Kotsifakos, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “We are delighted to welcome Moyasser Zueter to our team of Ladies and Gentlemen. His deep commitment to craftsmanship will ensure that our property remains a premier destination where world-class culinary artistry and exceptional entertainment come together in perfect harmony”.

This appointment further underscores the hotel’s role as a leader in the region’s luxury landscape, dedicated to celebrating local culture through a harmony of unforgettable moments, unparalleled service, and bespoke experiences.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

