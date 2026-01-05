Orange Jordan announced the evolution of its Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership and advance the company’s strategy and future objectives.

Under the announcement, Fareez Barakat was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, bringing more than 25 years of experience in human capital consulting, organizational transformation, and leadership development across the Middle East and Africa. Through his extensive experience, Mr. Barakat will support Orange Jordan’s efforts to strengthen human resources practices and enhance talent management.

Prior to joining Orange Jordan, Mr. Barakat held senior leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as at IBM across the Middle East and Africa, where he led regional HR strategies, large-scale transformation programs, and employee experience initiatives.

In the same context, Orange Jordan announced the appointment of Majdi Abu Tabaq as Chief Legal, Regulatory, Sourcing, and Supply Chain Officer. Mr. Abu Tabaq has more than 25 years of experience in the financial field, both within and outside Orange, covering corporate control, internal audit, governance, and the enhancement of financial and operational controls.

During his career, Mr. Abu Tabaq held several senior leadership positions, including Accounting Director at MobileCom, Corporate Controlling Director, and Internal Audit & Assurance Director at Orange Jordan, where he worked closely with executive management.

These appointments reflect Orange Jordan’s commitment to investing in experienced leadership, developing human capital, and supporting sustainable growth, while advancing the company’s ongoing institutional transformation.

