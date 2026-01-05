Dubai, United Arab Emirates. AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd, a quantum mechanics software development firm headquartered at the Dubai AI Campus within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today announced it will launch a live, real-world quantum hybrid test in the DIFC. This initiative marks a significant milestone in translating advanced quantum hybrid research into practical, deployable solutions and is fully self-funded by the company.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has confirmed that authorization is not required for AQT to conduct the test, as the activities fall outside the scope of regulated financial services and are conducted solely on a proprietary basis. This regulatory clarity enables AQT to proceed under its existing DIFC licence, in full alignment with all applicable licensing obligations.

“With regulatory clarity confirming that DFSA authorization is not required, we can now advance our live quantum hybrid test,” said Andrew John Wainwright, Founder and CEO of AQT. “This milestone reflects our commitment to disciplined testing, rigorous governance, and the practical translation of quantum hybrid research into deployable solutions.”

Unlike laboratory-based experimentation, the test applies AQT’s quantum hybrid methodologies within a live operating environment. It is designed to generate measurable performance data relating to scalability, resilience, and real-world applicability, representing a critical validation phase in the progression from advanced quantum hybrid concepts to deployable systems.

In support of strong governance and transparency, the test will be independently audited by a DFSA-regulated audit firm, providing third-party verification of the test framework, execution, and outcomes against predefined governance and compliance criteria.

The initiative is conducted strictly on a proprietary basis within the regulatory and operational scope of AQT’s current DIFC licence and does not involve activities requiring DFSA authorization or supervision.

This milestone reinforces AQT’s position as an execution-focused innovator, advancing quantum hybrid capabilities through disciplined testing, regulatory clarity, and independent oversight.

About AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd

AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd is a DIFC-based technology firm specializing in integer manipulation through integer optimization. Founded in 2025, the company develops quantum mechanics-based certainty algorithms for proprietary use, designed to model and execute positions within tradable systems with unprecedented precision and reduced exposure to risk. AQT is licenced to operate from the Dubai AI Campus Innovation Hub, DIFC, and operates in full compliance with applicable regulations.