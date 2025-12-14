Immediately After Its Launch, Eons Developments Records Over EGP 1 Billion in Sales for the “Lifewise” Project in New Cairo

Eons Developments announced that its flagship mixed-use project, LifeWise, in New Cairo has recorded strong sales exceeding EGP 1 billion within a short period of its launch. This exceptional performance reflects the project’s unique value proposition and the confidence customers place in Eons as it introduces its first development to the Egyptian market. The high demand underscores the project’s appeal as an integrated destination for living, working, and investment, and demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver a real estate product that aligns with market expectations for quality, innovation, and long-term value.

Eng. Sherif Taha, Board Member and CEO of Eons Developments, stated that the impressive sales volumes reflect customers’ trust in the company’s vision and its ability to develop fully integrated, world-class communities in prime locations across New Cairo. He noted that demand for LifeWise surged due to its strategic location, exceptional architectural design, and smart-living features, all of which position the project as a preferred residential and investment destination in East Cairo. He added that Eons considers the Egyptian real estate market a top priority and remains committed to offering a development approach that integrates luxury, innovation, and sustainability. The company will continue to invest and develop projects that generate long-term value for clients and investors alike.

LifeWise is a mixed-use project inspired by Scandinavian design principles that emphasize simplicity, elegance, and harmony with nature. The development aims to create a balanced lifestyle that integrates work, leisure, wellness, and investment within one cohesive destination, with total investments exceeding EGP 10 billion. Spanning approximately 29 feddans directly on Suez Road in New Cairo, the project offers a masterplan that blends residential areas with commercial and administrative zones to create a self-sustained community.

At the heart of the project lies a prominent commercial and administrative strip with a built-up area of 25,495 sqm, composed of a ground floor plus three levels, in addition to underground parking. Office spaces range from 35 sqm to 183 sqm, while retail units range from 75 sqm to 1,000 sqm. The strip features a 370-meter frontage on Suez Road, granting strong visibility and accessibility for brands and business owners. The residential area offers units ranging from 85 sqm to 265 sqm, complemented by a social club, landscaped green areas, a central pedestrian walkway with water features, and public spaces designed to foster a safe, integrated, and high-quality living environment.

The project’s architectural and planning elements were designed by Pinnacle Misr, serving as the general consultant, drawing on its extensive experience in major integrated developments across Egypt and the region.

Strategically positioned on Suez Road, LifeWise sits just minutes from Al Rehab, Madinaty, El Shorouk, Cairo International Airport, Heliopolis, and the New Administrative Capital. This central location strengthens the project’s role as a key connection point across East Cairo’s growing communities and enhances the investment potential of its residential, commercial, and administrative offerings.

The project incorporates advanced construction technologies and smart infrastructure solutions, including building management systems, fiber-optic high-speed internet, electric-vehicle charging stations, and integrated safety and waste-management systems. These features align with Eons’ commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency. The masterplan was developed with the support of specialized international partners to ensure optimal comfort, functionality, and smart-living standards throughout the community.