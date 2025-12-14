Karma Urban Development announced the launch of its first project in one of the most prime locations and main axes in New Cairo. The project is a mixed-use development combining commercial, administrative, and medical activities, featuring a unique architectural design that places wisdom at the heart of every decision. The company also signed three cooperation protocols with leading engineering consultancy firms and expert houses specializing in the management, operation, and execution of large commercial centers in Egypt. The project was officially announced during a press conference and a major launch celebration organized by the company to mark the debut of Karma Urban Development in the Egyptian market, which enters through a partnership that brings together extensive Egyptian experience and long-standing Saudi expertise, presenting a different model of urban development based on wisdom, clarity of vision, and long-term values

During his speech at the press conference, Engineer Mohamed Aly, Chairman and CEO of Karma Urban Development, confirmed that the company’s launch represents a new beginning for an entity built on a clear philosophy. He emphasized that although Karma is a newly established company in the Egyptian market, its founders possess more than 39 years of accumulated experience in investment, real estate development, construction, and building in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He explained that this experience combines Saudi expertise in discipline and quality with Egyptian expertise in understanding the market and managing its details and dynamics

Aly added that the KAVI project reflects Karma’s vision and philosophy as well as its core strategy, which is based on a wise approach to work, innovation, and creativity. He clarified that every element of the project, from site selection to unit distribution and architectural design, is based on well-studied decisions and a long-term vision, noting that KAVI is not merely a mixed-use center in one of New Cairo’s most important areas, but rather a true beginning for defining the company’s identity as innovative developers delivering real value to both the market and the client

He also confirmed that KAVI is only the beginning of a series of diversified projects that the company is preparing to announce as part of its strategic expansion plan in the Egyptian market, reflecting its three core values of wisdom, clarity, and quality, and presenting a new urban model based on long-term vision and smart planning

For his part, Hassan El-Rifai, Saudi founder and partner of Karma Urban Development and one of the leading figures in construction and building in Saudi Arabia with more than 35 years of experience, expressed his pride in being present at the company’s first official launch. He confirmed that the decision to enter the Egyptian market was based on a clear conviction in the strength and importance of investment in Egypt, particularly in the real estate sector, which he described as one of the most important, stable, and fastest-growing markets in the region

He explained that choosing Egyptian partners came as a natural result of aligned visions and shared goals built on clear professional foundations and long experience in real estate development, during which they achieved remarkable success in the Egyptian market, allowing both experiences to merge into a single investment entity under the name Karma Urban Development

El-Rifai pointed out that the KAVI project is the first reflection of the shared vision that brings the partners together and embodies their integrated outlook for the Egyptian market, expressing confidence that the project will represent a true extension of Karma’s core values and deliver added value to the Egyptian market

Engineer Mohamed Hafez, founder and president of Hafez Engineering Consultancy and architectural consultant for the KAVI project, reviewed the architectural design details, explaining that the project is based on a precise urban vision that translates the concept of wisdom into clear design decisions. He noted that the architectural design applies the highest sustainability standards and is based on analyzing visitor movement, pedestrian paths, and daily usage patterns to ensure maximum functional and operational efficiency for every unit, providing an ideal working environment and an exceptional movement and leisure experience for all users

Hafez added that the project, built on an area of 7,000 square meters, consists of a ground floor, four repeated floors, and two basement levels, and features a distinctive V-shaped architectural form that enhances clarity and visibility, with precise unit distribution across five above-ground floors and two underground levels, creating a sustainable and efficient operational environment

Engineer Khaled El-Sharkawy, founder and president of Mega Plan, the company responsible for managing and operating the commercial centers within the project, stated that KAVI’s operational vision relies on smart operating systems and carefully selected services to enhance daily efficiency. He explained that the project includes a “Vital Path,” a dynamic pathway designed to create continuous movement throughout the project and convert natural visitor flow into direct commercial value

The KAVI project is distinguished by its strategic location in the heart of the Narges area in New Cairo, close to major educational and medical landmarks such as the German University in Cairo (GUC), the American University in Cairo (AUC), and the Air Force Hospital, making it a true hub for daily activity. The project includes a carefully designed mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units to provide long-term value for investors and brands

Engineer Walid Shokr, founder and CEO of MEP Solutions and electromechanical consultant for KAVI, stated that the project was designed according to the latest smart and sustainable building standards, operating as a single integrated system capable of sensing and responding to daily movement within the building. He explained that advanced electromechanical systems were implemented to make the building truly intelligent, capable of sensing, analyzing, and responding through an integrated management system that monitors indoor air quality in real time and maintains optimal ventilation levels to ensure user comfort and health while minimizing energy waste

Shokr added that advanced energy management systems were implemented to intelligently control lighting and air conditioning based solely on actual demand, maximizing energy efficiency. As a result, the building significantly reduces energy consumption without affecting comfort or operational performance. He explained that all systems, including air management, thermal sensing, and electrical load distribution, operate under a centralized AI-powered platform, ensuring sustainable performance and lower operating costs in the long term, making KAVI a truly different project and a real example of the smart sustainable building concept

Amr Heikal, Head of the Commercial Sector at Karma Urban Development, announced that the launch of KAVI is accompanied by a range of special offers designed specifically to meet the needs of clients and investors during the launch phase. He explained that the company offers flexible and competitive payment plans with installment periods of up to 8 years for most commercial, administrative, and medical units, in addition to a limited-time 10% discount on the total unit price to mark the official launch

He added that pricing has been carefully studied to align with the project’s strategic location and smart design standards, emphasizing that the launch phase represents an exceptional opportunity to benefit from the project’s advantages and available offers. He confirmed that the company’s goal is for clients to find in KAVI a true value that combines location, design, smart operation, and the best possible pricing and payment terms.