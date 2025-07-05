Three students score highest score possible of 45 in the Diploma Programme

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education students enrolled in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) have once again achieved remarkable success in their final examinations, surpassing global benchmarks and gaining entry to leading universities around the world.

A total of 645 Grade 12/Year 13 students from seven GEMS schools across the UAE sat the IB Diploma exams this year. Together, they achieved an average point score of 34 and a pass rate of 95%, exceeding the 2024 global averages of 30 points and 80% respectively.

Notably, three students attained the maximum score possible of 45 – a rare accomplishment earned by less than 0.5% of candidates worldwide.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said: “Our students have once again shown what’s possible with ambition, perseverance, and the right support. These outstanding results reflect their tireless effort and the dedication of our world-class educators. Every success story here speaks to the strength of our IB programmes and the values that underpin a GEMS education.

“We take pride in nurturing global citizens – curious, compassionate, and courageous young people who are ready to make their mark. As our students take the next steps into higher education and beyond, they carry with them the confidence and capability to lead, to innovate, and to shape a better world.”

In parallel, 49 students from three GEMS schools (GEMS International School – Al Khail, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, and GEMS Wellington International School) completed the IB CP, a forward-looking qualification designed for students pursuing pathways aligned with their career aspirations.

The seven GEMS schools offering the IB include:

GEMS World Academy – Dubai

GEMS International School – Al Khail

GEMS Wellington International School

GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis

GEMS Dubai American Academy

GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi

GEMS Modern Academy

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Executive Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “The IB DP Class of 2025 are poised to shape their tomorrow, grounded in intellect, guided by integrity, and strengthened by unwavering dedication. These impressive results reflect not just academic excellence, but the courage, resilience, and depth of thought our students have cultivated.

“This success belongs to our entire community – students, teachers, and parents as well, who have journeyed together with purpose and heart. At Modern, we are deeply proud of the remarkable individuals they have evolved into.”

These achievements are the result of years of dedication, world-class teaching, and a shared commitment to excellence. As GEMS graduates take their next steps, they do so not only with impressive results, but with the mindset and character needed to thrive in a complex and fast-changing world.

About GEMS Education

Every day, GEMS Education has the privilege of educating more than 200,000 students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools around the world. With nearly half a million alumni who have influenced countless lives, GEMS is recognised as one of the most impactful education groups globally.​

Founded in the UAE in 1959, GEMS Education is the largest and most respected K–12 private education group in the world, with a track record of providing diverse curricula and educational opportunities to families from all socio-economic backgrounds.​

What began as a single school in a private home in Dubai remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Chairman and Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his sons, Dino Varkey, the Group Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Varkey, the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, continue to provide vision, insight, and strategic leadership across the organisation.

Through its growing school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to fulfilling its vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere.

Each year, GEMS students graduate to join the world’s leading universities. Over the past five years alone, they have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries – including all eight Ivy League institutions in the United States and all 24 Russell Group universities in the United Kingdom. GEMS alumni have gone on to successful careers in all sectors around the world, including a large proportion reaching CEO and C-suite status.​

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Shilpa Johnson, Account Director, Four

Shilpa.johnson@four.agency