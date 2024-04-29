Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has expanded CONNECT, its world-leading industrial intelligence platform with data and visualization services for hybrid Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions.

Last year, AVEVA was recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Process Manufacturing Execution Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR150526323, April 2023). The company has taken this one step further in 2024 with the new hybrid cloud MES solution.

AVEVA’s new hybrid MES solution enables manufacturing companies to manage production data in the cloud, to improve supply chain agility with enterprise-wide visibility into distributed plant operations. This enables companies to optimize their operational performance and sustainability with new insights and guidance provided by advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and data visualization.

With data siloed in each of their plants, companies lack the visibility and information flow they need to effectively drive operational efficiency, sustainability, and agility improvements across their manufacturing network. AVEVA enables enterprises to store, contextualize and enrich production execution data from all their plants in the cloud, unlocking new value using ML, AI and visualization that spans their value-chain and business ecosystem.

AVEVA’s hybrid MES solution combines advanced model-driven MES capabilities at the edge with cloud-based data, analytics and visualization services available on the CONNECT industrial intelligence platform. The ability to collect and securely store data from AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System and process data sources, such as AVEVA PI System and AVEVA’s Operations Control, in a single, secure location in the cloud, makes it easier to aggregate, contextualize and securely share operational data, eliminate organizational data silos, and foster greater collaboration. This unlocks new value from the combined data sets for optimal centerlining of production equipment, soft sensors and predictions that improve quality, throughput and energy use, as well as anomaly detection that gives early insight into production losses before they occur.

Rob McGreevy, chief product officer, AVEVA said: “Production events data management in the cloud is the next step in our vision for the connected industries of the future. It allows companies to create a living digital twin for the entire manufacturing value chain. By leveraging new insights from more complex data relationships, companies are empowered to reduce waste, conserve energy, and improve overall efficiency and sustainability.

The constant pressure on costs, and increased volatility of demand and supply are putting unprecedented demands on manufacturing operations. To rise to today’s challenges and remain competitive, manufacturers need to leverage the power of data to pursue agile supply chain operations, enabled by real-time visibility into a continuously optimized network of manufacturing plants.”

AVEVA’s hybrid MES solution provides ready-to-use cloud services, so companies can quickly start visualizing and analysing manufacturing execution data in hours. Operational data stored in the cloud can seamlessly link to AI and ML services and third-party visualisation, and analytics tools. With faster and easier access to data in a collaborative environment, operational teams and data scientists can unlock more insights from critical data and find new ways to advance operational excellence and sustainability.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

