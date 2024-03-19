Saudi Arabia - Crown Paper Mill has decided to invest in a second Valmet’s Advantage DCT tissue line including an extensive automation package, flow control valves and Industrial Internet solutions for its new mill in Saudi Arabia.

The target of the investment is to meet the consumers’ increasing demand of high-quality tissue products with low environmental impact. The start-up is scheduled for the second half of 2025, said a statement.

Valmet and Crown Paper Mill have a strong history of cooperation. In 2016, Crown Paper Mill purchased its first Valmet’s tissue machine, which was installed in Abu Dhabi. The new Advantage DCT 200 is the first tissue machine installed at their new site in Dammam area in Saudi Arabia.

Valmet’s Advantage DCT 200 tissue machine is equipped with the latest technology to ensure highest product quality while reducing energy and water consumption and CO2 emissions.

“We appreciate Valmet for being an indispensable partner in Crown Paper Mill's success. The cutting-edge technology and unwavering support have elevated our operations, making Valmet an invaluable contributor to our industry leadership. We look forward to continued collaboration and shared success,” says Abdullah Al Katheeb, Managing Director, Crown Paper Mill.

“It has been a pleasure to follow Crown Paper Mill from the start-up of the first Valmet machine. They pay attention to all details required to produce premium tissue with high efficiency, focusing on quality in all aspects. We are proud to be chosen again as their supplier and we look forward working together to make the new machine as successful as the previous one,” says Kent Nika, Sales Director South America, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.

Production capacity

The new tissue line will have a design speed of 2,200 m/min and a width of 5,6 metres. The production line is optimised to save energy and deliver excellent paper properties. The line will have an annual production capacity of 70,000 tons.

Valmet’s scope of supply comprises a complete tissue production line including an Advantage DCT 200 tissue machine equipped with OptiFlo headbox and Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, AirCap Heli hood with air system, WetDust systems and a SoftReel reel as well as a Focus Rewinder. Valmet will also deliver detailed mill engineering, full stock preparation equipment as well as automation, including Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) with built-in machine condition monitoring and Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS). In addition, the delivery also includes Valmet’s flow control and Valmet Performance Center services.

Leading tissue producer

Headquartered in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), Crown Paper Mill is a leading producer of jumbo tissue paper rolls in the region. The mill has an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons of tissue for facial, toilet, kitchen, towel, napkin, C-fold and carrier grades for the United Arab Emirates’ market and surrounding region.

