PHOTO
Oman Investment Authority’s (OIA) newly launched Future Fund Oman has allocated $4.7 billion for investing in new or existing large-scale projects in the country over the next five years.
OIA said in a statement that it will allocate 90 percent of the new fund’s $5.2 billion capital to investing directly in commercially and economically viable new or existing large-scale projects located in the country.
While 7 percent of the capital is allocated towards funding support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the remaining 3 percent is set to be invested in startups, the statement noted.
The investments, at the rate of approximately $1 billion annually, will be directed mainly towards eight sectors, namely tourism, manufacturing, green energy, fisheries, agriculture, ports and logistics, mining, and information and communication technologies.
(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.