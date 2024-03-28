Oman Investment Authority’s (OIA) newly launched Future Fund Oman has allocated $4.7 billion for investing in new or existing large-scale projects in the country over the next five years.

OIA said in a statement that it will allocate 90 percent of the new fund’s $5.2 billion capital to investing directly in commercially and economically viable new or existing large-scale projects located in the country.

While 7 percent of the capital is allocated towards funding support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the remaining 3 percent is set to be invested in startups, the statement noted.

The investments, at the rate of approximately $1 billion annually, will be directed mainly towards eight sectors, namely tourism, manufacturing, green energy, fisheries, agriculture, ports and logistics, mining, and information and communication technologies.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

