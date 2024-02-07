Asser Investment Company (AIC) has launched operations as an “investment gate” in the Gulf Kingdom following its creation by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in late 2022, Saudi newspapers reported on Wednesday.

AIC aims to attract investments to the Southwestern Saudi province in 12 key sectors, covering industry, technology, retail, hospitality, education and entertainment, Asharqalwsat and other Saudi dailies said.

“Aseer’s concept is to become an investment gate to contribute to prosperity in the area and create opportunities for all..it also aims to promote cooperation and partnership between the public and private sectors,” the paper said, citing a Company report.

The paper quoted Aseer’s CEO Osama Al-Othman as saying the Company would work to turn Aseer Province into “an attractive investment destination round the year” through cooperation with domestic, regional and international investors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.