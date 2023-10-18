Riyadh: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed two memorandums of understanding with the Saudi Export Development Authority and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) to promote national products.



The memorandum with the development authority entails exchange of expertise in industrial cities management, and provision of logistic services and solutions to develop non-oil exports.



The MoU Modon signed with LCGPA, aims to achieve integration of local content in industrial cities and exchange experience and practices in institutional innovation. It also stipulates the establishment of an incentive program for the industrial partner, and a stimulus program for agreements on industry localization and transfer of knowledge, contributing to the realization of future visions and national aspirations in the industrial sector.



Modon is taking part in the "Saudi Made Exhibition 2023", which is being held under the theme "Saudi Made" from October 16 to 19 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center.