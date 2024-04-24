Riyadh: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has said the number of food factories operating in its cities around the Kingdom increased to about 1,300, which helps boost the capacity of the food industry and helps achieve the "Food Industry Localization" initiative, which aims to increase productivity and local production, and improve quality.



The announcement came ahead of MODON’s participation as a strategic partner in the first edition of the Saudi Food Manufacturing Show, scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 2, 2024, at Riyadh Front under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.



At the show, MODON will present its products and services to food industries, and logistical and financial solutions designed for investors in the industrial sector, small and medium enterprises, and entrepreneurs to help them achieve the targets of the national industry strategy, all within the framework of the initiatives entrusted to MODON in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program to achieve sustainable growth and maximize chain value, and to play a pivotal role in achieving food security and developing local content.



The show will bring together 500 participants from all over the world, including ministers and other officials, major local and international companies, CEOs, investors, and specialists. It will feature discussion panels, workshops, and other accompanying events.



It will constitute an important platform to showcase the most prominent services, products, and financial and logistical solutions for the food industries and supporting sectors such as hospitality, packaging, and raw materials for the food industries.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the largest and fastest-growing market in the food and beverage sectors in the Middle East.