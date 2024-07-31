Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step towards promoting fire and life safety standards and practices across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MOU signing ceremony, held at Saudi Electricity Company’s headquarters in Riyadh, was attended by key representatives from both entities. This agreement highlighted a shared aim of reducing the effects of fires and hazards by facilitating a well-charted exchange of information and knowledge with the help of awareness forums and conferences, while maintaining the highest standards in fire safety. It underlines NFPA’s commitment to the region, and its work to foster further developments in safety measures and operational efficacy within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its electrical sector.

"Partnering with NFPA allows us to align our safety protocols with global best practices. This agreement signifies our commitment to continuous improvement in fire and life safety, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of safety excellence in the energy sector and beyond," said Engr. Saeed Al-Qahtani, Acting Executive Director, Fire Prevention & Fighting Sector at SEC.

Using the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™ as a model, this initiative slates a noteworthy path towards establishing wide-ranging training and certification programs, fire research, and education for the Kingdom’s public at community level. Additionally, NFPA will offer comprehensive training programs and technical support to SEC personnel, ensuring they are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to uphold the highest safety standards.

“NFPA is delighted to partner with Saudi Electricity Company in this important initiative to advance fire and electrical safety,” said Eng. Dana Kamal, Director, International Business Development MENA at NFPA. “Being aligned with the largest producer, transmitter, and distributor of electrical energy in the Middle East and North Africa highlights NFPA’s commitment to furthering safety in the Kingdom as well as the GCC region. We look forward to developing comprehensive plans based on the use of our codes and standards, trainings, certifications, and technical expertise,” added, Dana.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy, and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess

About Saudi Electrical Company (SEC)

The Saudi Electricity Company plays a crucial role in providing energy to the Kingdom while adhering to the highest accreditation standards. It serves as the primary electricity source in the Kingdom through its production, transmission, and distribution operations across a vast network spanning all regions of the country. Catering to individuals, businesses, and government sectors, the company contributes to the growth and advancement of Saudi Arabia. Aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for environmental preservation, the company emphasizes fuel efficiency in electricity production to reduce carbon emissions and foster a productive economy.