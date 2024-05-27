Dubai: The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has hosted the latest in its successful series of knowledge-sharing events, providing insights on investment management. The event was curated for NBF Priority and Priority Plus customers, from different business segments across the UAE, and was also attended by businesses who are not existing NBF customers.

Under the theme ‘Maximising your investment horizons’, the event brought together expert speakers and industry leaders to share valuable insights on smart investment choices, and foster meaningful connections. The event was organised in partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Data and Analytics team.

Ritesh Nayak, Product and Market Specialist at LSEG, provided a detailed overview of the current economic outlook, discussing investment trends and opportunities. Nayak outlined the reasons for growth across key global markets and analysed the impact of inflation.

A panel discussion titled ‘Formulating your investment strategy’ featured expert insights, with Bilal Abou-Diab, Co-Founder & CEO of Vault, Haitham Abdulla, Unit Head for Investment Solutions at NBF, and Rabia Mourad, Head of Middle East and

Africa at Fidelity International, outlining successful strategies for growth. Moderated by Jane Witherspoon, Bureau Chief at Euronews, the panel emphasised the importance of education and long-term focus in investing, with managing expectations key to achieving sustainable returns.

The event was the latest in NBF’s knowledge event series, which most recently has explored sustainable finance and Islamic finance. The event series will run throughout 2024, providing valuable insights for NBF customers.

