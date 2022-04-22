Campaign’s multi-disciplinary steering committee to bring industry knowledge and expertise across the healthcare sector



Riyadh, KSA: The Ministry of Investment (MISA) and Janssen, the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, have launched Oloumak, a national multi-stakeholder campaign developed to shed light on the value of research, development, and innovation in healthcare and biotechnology in the Kingdom. In addition, the campaign aims to highlight the ways in which innovation in these vital industries fuels growth and economic transformation, and enhances patient care and quality of life.



MISA and Janssen will work together to put the Oloumak campaign at the forefront of governmental and non-governmental efforts to strengthen collaboration and raise awareness of the importance of improving quality of life and patient healthcare in Saudi Arabia.



Oloumak aims to develop meaningful momentum across the biomedical value chain in the Kingdom through a number of communication and awareness milestones. Through public and private sector partnerships, the campaign seeks to encourage and support innovation that will both stimulate the Kingdom’s economy and enhance its robust healthcare industry. It will specifically focus on the vital role of research and development in the industry, encouraging young Saudis to spur homegrown innovation in biotechnology and healthcare and to pursue diverse careers in STEM.



Furthermore, the campaign will promote ongoing research and innovationin the Kingdom’s healthcare industry through testimonials and success stories.



The Oloumak campaign builds on an earlier agreement signed between MISA and Janssen in June 2021, which established a strategic partnership framework for the two entities to co-develop a range of initiatives over the next five years.



Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Sara Althari, Managing Director of Biotech & Pharma, MISA said; “At MISA, our mission is to promote Saudi Arabia as a world-class investment destination and catalyze growth across key industries including biotechnology and healthcare. We understand that behind every leading healthcare industry is a robust pipeline of biotechnological innovation. Through partnerships with our local healthcare authorities and leading international industry players, we are tapping into the immense potential of our healthcare ecosystem to harness innovation and deliver highest quality care. We have found a likeminded strategic partner in Janssen, a company that is supporting the development of our healthcare and biomedical industries through initiatives such as the Value of Innovation campaign.”

Mohammed Alquwaizani, General Manager Janssen Saudi Arabia said; “At Janssen, we want to help advance science and collaborate with key partners to improve patient outcomes. Through the Value of Innovation campaign, Janssen and MISA are bringing together senior government and industry leaders with change-makers to strengthen Saudi Arabia´s position as a regional leader in healthcare innovation.



He added, “Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in the healthcare and life sciences space in recent years, and we look forward to continuing our work together to drive programs that will support the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts in becoming a knowledge-driven economy.”



Overseen by a cross-governmental steering committee, Oloumak is guided by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Investment (MISA), Ministry of Education (MOE), Saudi Authority for Intellectual property (SAIP), Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA), Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Industrial Centre (IC), King Faisal Specialist Hospital & research Centre (KFSHRC) and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC).



