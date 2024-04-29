This commitment ensures Jaguar TCS Racing will compete until at least Season 16, supporting

Jaguar’s strategy to become a fully electric brand from 2025.

GEN4 will be the fastest and most technologically advanced racing car of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, starting in 2026.

The announcement comes on the eve of the Monaco E-Prix, and just over a month after the Tokyo E-Prix, where Jaguar TCS Racing celebrated a significant milestone of 100 races in Formula E.

Monte Carlo, Riyadh, Dubai – On the eve of the Monaco E-Prix, Formula E confirms that Jaguar TCS Racing has announced its commitment to at least another four years of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, continuing its journey through the GEN4 era until at least 2030.

During a press event held in Monaco, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay, alongside Formula E Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dodds and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, confirmed Jaguar's registration for car manufacturers from Seasons 13 (2026/27) to 16 (2029/30).

This announcement aligns with both Formula E, the FIA and Jaguar's long-term goals for sustainability and innovation in the automotive industry - both on and off track. The landmark agreement highlights a sustained partnership focused on driving forward electric racing technology, emphasising the dedication of all three organisations in pushing the limits of electric mobility and innovation worldwide. Additionally, it cements Jaguar as one of the pioneering Formula E manufacturers to readily embrace the championship's forthcoming phase: GEN4.

The upcoming GEN4 technology will witness a revolutionary leap in electric racing, promising significant breakthroughs in energy efficiency, race performance, and safety standards. This next-gen platform will introduce features such as regeneration capacity reaching up to 700kW and a power output surge up to 600kW. Jaguar TCS Racing's embrace of Formula E's GEN4 platform reaffirms its commitment to pioneering sustainable racing solutions while propelling its own technological journey to new heights.

JAGUAR IN FORMULA E: THE PARTNERSHIP CONTINUES

The Jaguar team is one of the longest-standing in the Formula E paddock, boasting a legacy of success that few can rival. Since its entry into Formula E in Season 3 (2016/17), Jaguar has continuously been at the forefront of competition. As they mark the midpoint of their eighth season, their track record speaks volumes: over 100 race starts, 13 thrilling victories, 37 podium finishes, and 8 pole positions.

Jaguar’s pledge to the GEN4 era extends its ABB FIA Formula E World Championship involvement to at least 14 years. This landmark decision heralds a remarkable chapter in the company's motorsport narrative – choosing the Formula E grid for their return to motorsport competition after a 12-year hiatus. With Formula E serving as the ultimate proving ground for Jaguar’s electric vehicle technology, this dedication seamlessly aligns with their mission to transition entirely to electric vehicles by 2025.

As a global icon with a rich heritage, Jaguar’s commitment to the Formula E GEN4 era will no doubt play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of sustainable mobility. This renewal of an already-successful partnership displays their vision for a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

The announcement arrives amid mounting excitement for the Monaco E-Prix, the midway point of Season 10, set on the iconic streets of Monte Carlo on Saturday, April 27th, 2024. The announcement also follows the successful reveal of the GEN3 Evo – Formula E’s next leap towards the GEN4 era, and their fastest accelerating model to date.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

"We are thrilled that Jaguar TCS Racing are committing to the GEN4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Jaguar's dedication to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine the future of racing. As we look forward to the exciting advancements that the GEN4 era promises, Jaguar’s continued partnership underscores the significant impact that Formula E has had on the development of electric vehicle technology, and on setting the pace for greener, more exhilarating motorsport."

James Barclay, Managing Director, JLR Motorsport and Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal said:

“This is great news for Jaguar TCS Racing and for Jaguar. As a team we recently celebrated our 100th race in Formula E and, with Jaguar being reimagined as a pure-electric brand from 2025, the timing couldn’t be better. Our commitment to the next, GEN4 era of Formula E is clear demonstration of the JLR Board’s confidence in the value of competition at the highest level, our race to innovate ethos and, importantly, how this aligns perfectly with our wider Reimagine business strategy. I am extremely proud of what the team has achieved to date in what is the pinnacle of electric racing, and we are all very excited for the future. Jaguar TCS Racing will continue to drive the rapid development of EV technology on the track, for the benefit of our future customers on the road.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President said:

“We’re delighted to confirm Jaguar as our second committed manufacturer for Formula E’s GEN4 era. Jaguar has been a mainstay of the championship since Season 3 and a consistent title contender in recent campaigns, with the brand’s racing activities and future electric road car range underscoring its firm focus on sustainable solutions. As we simultaneously present the GEN3 Evo single-seater which will race in Seasons 11 and 12 before GEN4 takes over for Season 13, we do so with confidence that the roadmap we are following is in line with manufacturers’ expectations when it comes to race-to-road relevance. That bodes well for a successful future for Formula E.”

The continued partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing highlights Formula E and the FIA’s role as a platform for developing cutting-edge electric vehicle technologies and fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

For Formula E media enquiries, please contact media@fiaformulae.com

About ABB:

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com