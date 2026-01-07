Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate’s of Oman leading finance company, continues to strengthen its position as one of the Sultanate of Oman’s most established institutions in the country’s financial services sector, recognized for its scale, resilience, and consistently high standards of governance and oversight. With a proven record of market leadership across asset size, nationwide presence, revenues, and profitability, the company remains a trusted partner for individuals and businesses seeking reliable, well-structured financing solutions that support evolving customer needs, business growth, and long-term economic participation.

Commenting on the company’s strategic direction, Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, CEO of National Finance said, “Leadership in financial services is about staying relevant over time through disciplined capital management, strong governance, and a clear understanding of evolving customer expectations. At National Finance, we focus on strengthening the fundamentals that create enduring value, while continuously refining our operations and the way we serve our clients. As the industry becomes increasingly digital and data-driven, we are making purposeful investments to ensure our systems, people, and decision-making frameworks are equipped to perform effectively in a faster, more dynamic environment.

National Finance holds the highest regulatory capital among finance and leasing companies, demonstrating a sound balance sheet and the ability to serve the market with stability and confidence over time. This financial strength is reinforced by a strong and competitive market presence, supported by a nationwide branch network that ensures consistent access, responsiveness, and service continuity across the Sultanate of Oman.

Building on these fundamentals, National Finance’s operational standards and institutional practices have received formal recognition at an organizational level. The company is the first and only finance company to be awarded the Elite Certificate, Grade ‘A’—a distinction that reflects excellence in performance quality and corporate governance. This recognition underscores National Finance’s commitment to transparency, strong control frameworks, and accountability mechanisms, all designed to protect stakeholder interests and reinforce credibility.

National Finance continues to advance its sustainability agenda through responsible finance solutions and a deliberate focus on community and environmental impact. This includes initiatives that engage diverse segments of society across multiple sectors, reinforcing the company’s role in promoting economic participation while ensuring that growth aligns with broader societal and environmental priorities.

Underpinning these efforts is a long-standing investment in workforce capability, supported by an Omanization rate exceeding 90 percent and a strong commitment to developing Omani talent. Through structured training and development programs, National Finance is enhancing specialist expertise, organizational readiness, and leadership depth, ensuring its teams remain equipped to drive transformation and sustained performance in an increasingly complex financial environment.

In parallel, National Finance is accelerating its digital transformation agenda to enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences through more consistent and intuitive service delivery. The company is also actively exploring the integration of artificial intelligence to enable smarter service design, better-informed decision-making, and personalized customer journeys, while maintaining the rigor, controls, and oversight expected of a regulated financial institution.

This direction reflects a deliberate and measured approach to growth, guided by purpose and relevance. As a progressive institution, National Finance pursues its objectives with a clear focus on stability, trust, and disciplined execution.