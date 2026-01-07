Technology strengthens process safety and supports more sustainable operations through lower energy consumption

Milestone forms part of Borouge’s AI, Digitalisation & Technology (AIDT) programme, targeting $575 million in value generation in 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE: Borouge Plc today announced the successful completion of a proof of concept for AI-powered autonomous operations at its Ruwais facility, delivered in collaboration with Honeywell. The milestone supports Borouge’s strategy to enhance operational performance, strengthen long-term competitiveness, and contribute to ADNOC’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.

Building on trials conducted in 2025, the proof of concept marks tangible progress toward developing the petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room for full-scale, real-time operations. Conducted in a live production environment, the results indicate the potential to increase efficiency by up to 20%, enhancement of reliability by reducing downtime by 20%, and improve production performance while lowering operating costs by up to 15%. The technology also enhances process safety and supports more sustainable operations by significantly reducing energy consumption and associated emissions.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “This milestone reinforces Borouge’s commitment to accelerating growth, enhancing shareholder value, and driving efficiency. By advancing autonomous operations in partnership with Honeywell, we are strengthening our competitive position, supporting ADNOC’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.”

The initiative is a core component of Borouge's AI, Digitalisation & Technology (AIDT) programme, which targeted $575 million in value generation in 2025 through a portfolio of AI- and digital-led initiatives. The programme reflects the company’s continued focus on disciplined execution, operational impact and long-term value creation.

Jim Masso, President and CEO of Honeywell Process Automation, added: “Our collaboration with Borouge demonstrates how AI-enabled autonomous operations can be deployed safely and effectively in a live production environment. This milestone highlights the potential of advanced connected solutions to deliver meaningful improvements in efficiency, reliability and operational performance at scale.”

Following the successful proof of concept with Honeywell, Borouge will advance work to further demonstrate the potential of autonomous operations and assess opportunities to scale the technology across its Ruwais facilities.

About Borouge Plc

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225), is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging industries. Borouge employs more than 2,900 people and serves customers in over 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge was formed to build and operate a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, United Arab Emirates, which today is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.

To find out more, visit: borouge.com

For further information, please contact:

Borouge Global Communications

Media@borouge.com

Borouge Investor Relations

IR@borouge.com