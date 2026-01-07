Ajman Chamber has launched an initiative titled “Eco Smart Industry”, targeting its member factories. The initiative aims to enhance environmental balance and support the transition toward sustainable and balanced production practices. It encourages private-sector establishments to adopt best environmental practices, rationalize energy consumption, implement clean energy solutions, and employ smart technologies to enhance productivity, which contributes to reducing environmental impact, improving resource efficiency, and supporting sustainable economic development pathways.

The initiative is part of Ajman Chamber’s projects and programs for 2026, supporting the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2031. It also directly contributes to strengthening the competitiveness of national industry by achieving harmony and balance between economic and productive activity on one hand, and environmental protection, natural resource conservation, and efficient utilization on the other.

In its initial phase, the initiative targets the participation of over 100 factories through an interactive online platform that allows participants to exchange best practices and solutions in sustainability, environmental balance, resource preservation, recycling, and energy efficiency. It also aims to raise awareness of the laws and regulations governing this vital sector, enhancing the environmental and industrial performance of participating factories.

The “Eco Smart Industry” initiative is built on integrated economic, social, and environmental dimensions, directly contributing to the competitiveness of companies and factories. Through the initiative, Ajman Chamber also seeks to recognize and honor establishments that demonstrate the highest commitment to applying best sustainability practices, corporate social responsibility, environmental balance, and worker safety.