A dynamic urban facility that focuses on parkour, calisthenics, and entertainment, spread over a large beach front area

This facility is part of XDubai's mission to promote an active lifestyle, adding another destination to Dubai’s ever-growing urban sports community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The largest, multi-faceted urban playground XPark by Etisalat is now open for the winter season next to Kite Beach in Dubai. Ready to challenge everyone, from the greatest adrenaline seekers to the novice sports enthusiasts, XPark by Etisalat was designed to blend urban sports including skateboarding, parkour, wall climbing and more.

A first of its kind in the region, XPark by Etisalat is situated next to popular beach destination Kite Beach. Suitable for all ages, it spans 66,000 square feet with two main areas for kids to explore and try new activities. The playground plays host to a parkour climbing space, climbing structures, calisthenics and skatepark, whereas the chill out zone features a stage, DJ tower and slower paced activities such as giant chess, Jenga and more.

The skateboard park is open for kids from age four and was designed and built with consultation from professionals in the skating scene to create a facility unlike what has been seen before. The skate bowl at XPark by Etisalat is the centerpiece to the park, measuring 3.2 meters deep with a 2.1 meters shallow end, rivaling some of the world’s most advanced bowls. The skate park features unique street elements and transition flow areas containing banks, block ledges, steps, vertical walls, rails, and quarter-pipes, seamlessly connecting to create continuous skate runs.

XPark by Etisalat’s urban playground gives kids the opportunity to challenge themselves on the parkour loop, scaling the heights of the 20-foot climbing tower, or conquering the bouldering area safely with soft fall. Guests can also choose to work out on the multi-functional Central Island lawn area, relax and take in performances from the stage, or chill to the tunes of the resident DJ. With shaded areas and viewing platforms, XPark by Etisalat can be enjoyed all year round.

“We are thrilled for XPark by Etisalat to have opened for the winter season, steps away from Kite Beach. The urban park, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, is in line with our values and spirit at XDubai to provide endless opportunities and experiences, encouraging an active lifestyle to both residents and visitors,” said Mohammed Javad, General Manager of XDubai.

“XDubai has time and time again shown the world what is possible when you push the limits of the human imagination, which is directly in tune with the vision and voice that XPark by Etisalat has,” he continued.

XPark by Etisalat is open seven days a week from 2:30 PM to 9:30 PM on weekdays, and 8:00 AM to 9:30PM on weekends. Entry to XPark is priced at AED 75, with rental of skateboards and scooters are available upon request.

-Ends-

About XDubai

Pushing boundaries and pushing you to your limits, XDubai is your ambassador for action sports. XDubai encourages this all-action adventure as the city comes together to experience the thrill of an active life. By partnering with the top local and international sports brands and athletes, XDubai will take Dubai’s sports scene to the next level and become the adrenaline capital of the world. For more details about XDubai, please visit www.xdubai.com

For further information, please contact: comms@shamal.com

About Etisalat by e&

Etisalat by e& is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.